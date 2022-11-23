Man arrested for aggravated robbery in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department says a man has been taken into custody for aggravated robbery.

The police department says that on Saturday, November 19, a man entered the State Finance on South Highland Avenue around 1:30 p.m.

The department says he demanded money from employees at gunpoint, and later left with money from the business, along with personal property of an employee.

After an investigation, police say a man named Joseph Moore, who is 35, was determined to be the suspect and was taken into custody on Tuesday around 6 p.m.

Jackson police say he will be arraigned on charges in court on November 28.

