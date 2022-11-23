Services for Mrs. Rose Mary Bruce, age 72 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, November 26, 2022, 11:00 A.M., at the Gospel Temple Holiness Church. The interment will be in the Parkway Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Friday, from 6:00-7:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel.

If you like to send flowers in memory of Mrs. Bruce, you can visit our website at https://www.stephenson-shaw.co m/obituaries/Rose-Bruce-3/#!/ TributeWall

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411.