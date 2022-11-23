Remember to cook safely this Thanksgiving

JACKSON, Tenn. — Thanksgiving is Thursday, and there are a few safety tips that will help you and your family have a safe and happy holiday.

If you decide to deep fry your turkey, make sure to do it outside on a flat surface, and make sure it is completely dethawed and dry.

According to firefighters, around this time of year there’s an increase in calls due to cooking fires.

To stay safe, make sure to move things away from your stove, and turn pot handles towards the back stove. Also an keep an item, such as a lid, to easily put out or smother a fire.

With most people being home this is a peak time for cooking and home cooking fired make this the perfect time to be focused on your fire safety or safe in general,” said Latrell Billingsley, the Public Education Officer for the Jackson Fire Department.

The State Fire Marshals Office says to:

Avoid distractions in the kitchen. Stay in the kitchen when you are frying, grilling, or broiling. If you have to leave the room, even for a moment, turn off the stove’s burners.

Never consume alcohol while cooking.

Use a kitchen timer when boiling, simmering, baking, or roasting to remind yourself to check what you are cooking.

Use caution with turkey fryers. Turkey fryers should always be used outdoors and kept a safe distance from homes, buildings, and other flammable materials.

Never leave a turkey fryer unattended. If you do not watch the fryer carefully, the oil will continue to heat and could boil over, resulting in a fire.

Use well-insulated potholders or oven mitts when touching pot or lid handles. If possible, wear safety goggles to protect your eyes from oil splatter.

Make sure your turkey is thawed and dry before cooking. Ice or water that mixes into the hot oil can cause flare-ups.

In the event of a kitchen fire, never use water to extinguish a grease or oil fire. Instead, put a lid over the flame, exit the home and call your local fire department by dialing 9-1-1.

Make sure your home’s smoke alarms are working.

