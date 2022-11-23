Three Rounds of Rain Showers in the Forecast!

Wednesday Night Forecast Update for November 23rd:

After reaching the mid 60s with mostly sunny skies today, changes will be coming on Thanksgiving. During the 4 days of your holiday weekend, 2 with bring rain and 2 are looking pretty nice. Thursday afternoon showers will move in and then clear out by Friday morning. Most of day Friday and Saturday morning looks to be nice but another round of rain will return Saturday evening into Sunday morning. There is a greater chance for some storm activity to return also in the middle of next week. We will sort all 3 systems out and how they will be impacting your holiday weekend plans coming up here.

After seeing well above normal temperatures in West Tennessee for the first 11 days of November, the last 11, were the exact opposite. We finally have started to warm up above normal and expect normal seasonal temperatures over the next 7 days.

TONIGHT:

We are going to be much warmer tonight than last night across West Tennessee and will only fall down to the low 40s. Most of the region will stay above the 30s tonight. The winds will be calm and the skies will be mostly cloudy as the next system gets a little closer. The rain should hold off until after the sun comes up at the earliest here in West Tennessee.

THANKSGIVING:

Thanksgiving will bring plenty of clouds that will stick around all day long and rain showers will be returning during the afternoon and become wide widespread into the late evening and last overnight into Friday morning. Highs will reach the upper 50s or low 60s depending on the timing of the rain and cloud cover but overall it should be a pretty warm day. Although a few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out, our overall storm threat looks to be quite low from this system. Thursday night lows will be warm and drop to the mid to upper 40s due to the clouds and lingering rain showers. The winds will come out of the southeast most of the day. Expect between 1/4″-1/2″ of rain from the system.

BLACK FRIDAY:

Early morning Black Friday shoppers need to bring an umbrella with them most likely. Showers will continue in the morning but are expected to move out into the afternoon. The skies will try to clear out some into the evening as well. The winds are forecast to change direction from the south to the north as the system clears out. Friday highs will still reach the mid to upper 50s but will cool down into the evening and fall down to the low 40s or upper 30s overnight depending on how many clouds are sticking around into Saturday morning. Another batch of rain showers is expected to show up some time during the day on Saturday.

THE WEEKEND:

Another low pressure system looks to target the Mid South this weekend and bring another round of rain showers with it to West Tennessee. Storms are not likely but up to another 1/4″- 1/2″ of rain will be possible for some of us. Southerly winds will return and warm most of us back up to around 60°. Saturday night lows will fall down to the low to mid 40s again. Some of the showers could linger overnight into Sunday morning but most will clear out before the sun comes up on Sunday. Sunday highs will hang around the mid to upper 50s and the winds will shift from the south to the west during the day. Sunday night lows could fall down to the 30s again if the skies clear out like we expect into the afternoon and evening hours on Sunday.

FINAL THOUGHT:

All of West Tennessee saw our first frost and freeze in October and the latest cold spell brought record cold to the region including the coldest weather on record before November 24th to Jackson; when we fell to 14° Monday morning November 21st. There does appear to be some warmer weather on tap though as we finish the month and head into December. On top of the colder weather, we sometimes see storms develop in November and we could see more storms again later in the month. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday looks to be a really nice day with mostly sunny skies, a light southwest breeze and highs back up to around 60°. We are expecting a dry day on Monday but rain showers and potentially some strong storms might try to move back in Tuesday evening and last overnight into Wednesday morning. Highs on Tuesday will reach the mid 60s due to the southerly winds and increase in gulf moisture. Highs on Wednesday should return back down to the 50s and the showers and clouds will try to clear out during the middle of the day on Wednesday. Monday night lows will fall down to the low 40s but temperatures will linger in the mid 50s Tuesday night as the rain showers and clouds linger through into Wednesday morning.

