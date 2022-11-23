VIDEO: Fiery semi crash closes westbound lanes on I-40

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — A multi-vehicle crash has closed westbound lanes on Interstate 40.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the crash was reported near mile marker 43 in Fayette County around 1:07 p.m.

A video from a viewer shows thick black smoke coming from a fiery crash scene where multiple semi-truck trailers appear to be overturned.

No details on the cause of the wreck or possible injuries were immediately available.

