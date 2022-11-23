West Tennessean to appear in new movie ‘It’s Christmas Again’

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A special premiere will be taking place at the Princess Theatre to watch one local go from student to actor.

Screen Shot 2022-11-23 at 5.04.31 PM

Screen Shot 2022-11-23 at 5.04.45 PM

“We’re going to have the red carpet premiere of ‘It’s Christmas Again‘ here. We’re featuring Jordan Williams. This is really unique because it’s not very often that we get to showcase a local cast member of a feature. And so we’re really looking forward to this as the community surrounds this event, plus with the message that it presents of the true meaning of Christmas,” said Weston Watts, with Princess Theatre.

Williams is a freshman at Lexington High, who has been acting since 2018. In the movie, Williams plays a shepherd named Noah.

“It’s about a guy named Jake, and he doesn’t really know the meaning of Christmas. So an accident happens and he goes back in time, and this is where my character comes in. And we basically just teach him the meaning of Christmas,” Williams said.

On the night of the premiere, there will be a red carpet and an opportunity to meet Williams, who will be available for autographs and pictures.

“I like to have the support, and I’m really glad that people are supporting me in this. And I’m glad that people are ready to watch this movie,” Williams said.

As tickets are selling fast, the Princess Theatre will be offering a great opportunity in case you miss this showing.

“We’re going to be allowed to bring the movie back in for an entire weekend in the first few weeks of December. So if you don’t get a chance to see it on the premiere night on Tuesday night, we’re going to bring it back with a full weekend and a full run here at the Princess Theatre,” Watts said.

Tickets are available online to see ‘It’s Christmas Again’ for the premiere with Williams on November 29.

The show will start at 7:15 p.m., with doors opening at 6:15 p.m.

Find more news out of Henderson County here.