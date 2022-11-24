Dresden hosts city’s first Turkey Trot

DRESDEN, Tenn. — A local city hosts a 5K run.

The first ever Dresden Turkey Trot was held Thursday.

Many people from the community were in attendance to support the event.

There were awards given out for different age categories, as well as male and female categories.

All participants were also entered into a raffle for a chance to win various prizes.

“Having people be able to come out before they basically ‘stuff themselves’ and get a little activity,” said event coordinator Lora Collins Tustison. “We had several different cross country clubs come out, so they’re gearing up for more in the future, and long distance is great. Helping people with their health is absolutely what I love to do.”

The Dresden Turkey Trot was sponsored by “Better 4 Life.”

Officials say it will now be an annual event in the City of Dresden.

