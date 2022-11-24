Nonprofit connects Henderson community with free Thanksgiving meals

HENDERSON, Tenn. — One nonprofit uplifts their community with free meals for Thanksgiving.

“This is our fifth year of doing the Cookies for Cancer Thanksgiving free giveaway meals. We started in 2018,” said Beth Everett.

Each year, Everett announces the free meal, with the hope to help those in need.

Recipients were able to call prior to Thanksgiving to request the home cooked meals with the number of plates for their family to enjoy together.

“We have the homemade dressing,” Everett said. “About 100 pounds of turkey, 40 pounds of sweet potatoes, and then the gravy with the homemade pumpkin pie.”

In 2020, Cookies for Cancer served almost 255 members of the community. The requests of meals were lower in 2021, but have risen again for this year.

“It’s just community, just the heart of the community, just being able to be here for people that need meals on Thanksgiving. Some people don’t have family members around or meals that they have,” said Henderson Family Pharmacy owner and pharmacist Mark McLean Dearth. “I met her actually at the opening of our store, the grand opening, and we kind of got together and we provided a place for her to do that so she could serve the community we could have.”

Along with the free meals available for pick up at the Henderson Family Pharmacy, there was also monetary donations that could be given, and the proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society for research on finding a cure for cancer.

Everett shares of one testimonial from a thankful participant.

“The first gentleman we had this morning was stating he just went in remission with the cancer,” Everett said. “So he has watched me for the last three years he said since he was diagnosed and has been in remission, and he just loves the cause, what we’re doing for the American Cancer Society.”

The next Cookies for Cancer event will be held on December 10 at the Hays Cash Saver in Henderson. There will be cookies and candy available for donations, along with a bake sale.

