Santa meet and greets, photo ops coming to Donnell Century Farm

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s time to start capturing those holiday memories with Santa.

Santa will be visiting Donnell Century Farm starting this weekend.

Pictures will be available with Santa, with packages starting at $30.

Mrs. Claus and the elves will be available for pictures you can take on your own, as well as the Grinch.

Donnell Century Farm will have their Sweet Shop open, with fudge, kettle corn, and caramel apples available.

You can also shop for stocking stuffers and toys while you’re there.

Santa will be available for pictures starting Friday at 5 p.m.. and will be available for pictures each weekend through December 18.

Santa will also be making appearances this season at Sunset Valley Farms and Old Hickory Mall.

