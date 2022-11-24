Turkey Day 5K races through the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — A tradition revisits the Hub City in the form of a race.

The Turkey Day 5K is a fundraiser sponsored by Fleet Feet and Gold’s Gym to benefit RIFA.

The race had around 600 participants in attendance, which was a good increase from previous years affected by COVID.

Runners lined up to race for a good cause and to test their skills.

“They run for RIFA because RIFA is a very good cause, you know, they’re trying to feed the people in the community that can’t feed themselves,” said race director Danny Crossett. “They run a little bit for themselves, too. There’s some competition out here today, some real strong competition.”

The 5K has raised more than $100,000 throughout the past 18 years and continues to be a crowd favorite.

