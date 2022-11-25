Bumpus Harley Davidson holds Black Friday event

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local store celebrated the holidays with a Black Friday event.







The holiday season is in full swing. Bumpus Harley Davidson in Jackson had their Black Friday event that had lots to offer.

There were special deals at the store, as well as free photos with Santa Claus and a price wheel that could be spun for a prize.

Owner Scott Bumpus is happy that the Black Friday event went so well.

“Everybody is happy to be out right now, especially when you do not have to get people out again at three o’clock in the morning to go out and do stuff. A lot of the people have been out that long, coming in here maybe a little bit tired. We’re just enjoying the day, and it’s a beautiful [day] outside. It’s a good day to be out and do it,” Bumpus said.

Bumpus Harley Davidson of Jackson has been doing its Black Friday event since its establishment in the city in 1995.

