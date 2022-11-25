Eileen Marie “Tena” Riddick

Eileen Marie “Tena” Riddick 83 of McKenzie, TN died surrounded by family on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at Henry County Medical Center in Paris, TN. Her family is respecting her wishes for no public service, but will gather privately to spread her ashes.

She was born on August 22, 1939 in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin to the late Eugene Aggar Engelhardt and to the late Anita Frances (Nelson) Engelhardt. She was married on June 19, 1970 in Rock Island, IL to the love of her life, Dr. Teddy Gene Riddick, who preceded her in death in 2002. She worked as a nurse for many years before their marriage, and then helped run Riddick Chiropractic Office as his chiropractic assistant and office manager for over 30 years. She loved reading, crossword puzzles, decorative painting, browsing antique shops, and going to the beach. But most of all, she loved spending time with family and friends. She was a dedicated member of Fairview Baptist Church and had a gift for hospitality. She enjoyed sending cards to church members and assisting with many church events.

She will be treasured forever by her three children, Jill Shearon of Morris Chapel, TN, Mark Ford (Cindy) of Big Sandy, TN, and Nancy Carter (Tony) of Hopkinsville, TN, five grandchildren, Mikey (Robert) Jones of McKenzie, TN, Jessi (Charlie) DiPietro of Dresden, TN, Joe Carter (Cora), Jake Carter (Mallory), and Jon Carter of Hopkinsville, KY, seven great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.

