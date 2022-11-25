Marines take the lead in getting toys to kids

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s the holiday season once again, with Toys for Tots kicking off!

The Marine Corps League are all ready for the Toys for Tots to help children in West Tennessee.

Tom Corley, who is a member of the Captain Jack Holland detachment 735, Marine Corps League, gave some details.

“This is our annual Toys for Tots that the Marine Corps are involved in. We are going to be providing toys for over 400 children in West Tennessee this year. So we are out here and really need your help to drop off some toys,” Corley said.

They will be at two store locations on Friday and Saturday, as well as another day in December.

“We are at Walmart today, all day tomorrow, and again on December 3. Both at the Jackson location Walmart and in Milan,” Corley said.

The Toys for Tots is a tradition that goes back decades. It was founded in 1947 by the Marine Corps Reserves.

“The Marine Corps League has been involved with Toys for Tots for many, many years. Toys for

Tots has been around for a long time. Over 50 years, 75 years in fact. This is something that the Marine Corps League has been involved in and will continue to be involved in,” Corley said.

Corley says he is happy to continue this tradition.

“It’s important to me to be involved as a volunteer. We support veteran causes all year long, but this one time a year, we want to support children, so that is what we are doing,” Corley said.

Since 1947, over 623 million toys have been distributed to 218 million children.

