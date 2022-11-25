Rain Returning Saturday, Few Storms Possible, Mostly Dry Sunday

Friday Evening Forecast Update

Friday Evening Forecast Update for November 25th:

Temperatures will be a little cool tonight with overnight lows falling into the low 40s. Plenty of clouds will hang around on Saturday and rain showers will return in the afternoon and some embedded weak storms could develop in the evening hours. Severe weather isn’t likely, but storm chances return late Tuesday. We will have the rest of your forecast coming up here.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Temperatures will cool down into the evening and fall down to the low 40s overnight depending on if any clouds will be sticking around into Saturday morning. We are expecting partly cloudy skies and varying winds overnight. Another batch of rain showers is expected to show up some time late in the day on Saturday.

THE WEEKEND:

Another low pressure system looks to target the Mid South this weekend and bring another round of rain showers with it to West Tennessee. Storms are not likely but up to another 1/2″- 1″ of rain will be possible for many of us.

Southerly winds will return and warm most of us back up to around 60°. Saturday night lows will fall down to the mid to upper 40s again. Some of the showers could linger overnight into Sunday morning but most will clear out before the sun comes up on Sunday.

Sunday highs will hang around the mid to upper 50s and the winds will shift from the southeast to the southwest during the day. Sunday night lows could fall down to the upper 30s or low 40s again if the skies clear out like we expect into the afternoon and evening hours on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday looks to be a really nice day with mostly sunny skies, a light southwest breeze and highs back up to around 60°. We are expecting a dry day on Monday but rain showers and potentially some strong storms might try to move back in Tuesday evening and last overnight into Wednesday morning. Highs on Tuesday will reach the mid 60s due to the southerly winds and increase in gulf moisture.

Highs on Wednesday should remain in the mid 60s and the showers and clouds will try to clear out during the middle of the morning on Wednesday. Monday night lows will fall down to the low 40s but temperatures will linger in the mid 50s Tuesday night as the rain showers and clouds linger through into Wednesday morning. Cooler weather will return Thursday morning behind the front and drop down to the low 30s. Thursday highs will struggle to get above 50° for most of us with mostly sunny skies and a light northeast breeze. We are expecting another shot for rain showers as we wrap up the work week on Friday next week as well.

FINAL THOUGHT:

All of West Tennessee saw our first frost and freeze in October and the latest cold spell brought record cold to the region including the coldest weather on record before November 24th to Jackson; when we fell to 14° Monday morning November 21st. There does appear to be some warmer weather on tap though as we finish the month and head into December. On top of the colder weather, we sometimes see storms develop in November and we could see more storms again later in the month. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

