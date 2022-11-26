Sales continue in Jackson with Small Business Saturday

JACKSON, Tenn. —Many shoppers were enjoying the holiday deals on Black Friday, and some of that shopping continued into Saturday with small businesses having their special deals.

The holiday season is now in full swing. Local stores celebrated Small Business Saturday.





Small Business Saturday is an annual holiday that celebrates local entrepreneurs and encourages shoppers to buy from small businesses.

In their area, LD2 Market Shoppes employee and vendor, Denise Allen gives some information about their specials and business.

LD2 Market Shoppes is very unique. We have sixty vendors under one roof, so we have a wide variety of merchandise.

All of our vendors are participating. We have anywhere from twenty percent off of merchandise to forty percent off, as well as, holiday specials that vendors have specifically chosen for Small Business Saturday.

Allen, fellow employees and vendors, and the owners of LD2 Shoppes, Leah and Lesley Daniel are very appreciative of their customers support.

“It just means the world to us. To have them come out to shop with us. Plus we love seeing them and catching up with them. We are very blessed and very thankful,” Daniel said.

Another small business, Century Farm Winery is also celebrating Small Business Saturday. Owner Bart Horton talks about his establishment.

“Century Farm Winery has been around since 2007. We planted our vineyard in 2003. We just celebrated our fifteenth anniversary and are looking forward to a new facility that we are in the process of building, to open sometime in the spring,” Horton said.

Horton also mentions the deals he is having at Century Farm Winery.

“Today, we are doing our Small Business Saturday specials. It’s buy one get one free on our wine tastings, ten percent off three bottles of wine, and fifteen dollars off of our case, which is

twelve bottles,” Horton said.

For more information on these local businesses, visit our ‘Seen on 7’ section of our website.