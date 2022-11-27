A special holiday pageant returns to Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. —A local city holds an annual Christmas pageant.

The annual Miss Christmas Spirit Pageant was held Sunday.

Member of the Board of Directors for the Boys and Girls Club, Gil Fletcher, gives some more information on the event.





“It’s representing and supporting the Boys and Girls Club of Humboldt, Tennessee. So, it’s a win, win! It’s giving young ladies the opportunity to express their talent, express themselves, and support an organization that is also dedicated to investing into the lives of others,” Fletcher said.

Junior member of the Boys and Girls Club, Macy Jones, talks about the creation of this pageant.

“About six years ago, we decided we are going to come up with a new fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Club. I’ve been involved with pageants for as long as I can remember, and so I was like why don’t we do a pageant. The first few years it was small, but now we have such a huge venue and we have so many people come out every year,” Jones said.

Another member of the Boys and Girls Club, Katie Alexander, talks about how excited she is to be helping with this event.

“I’m so excited to be here and have this opportunity to help out, and help out Miss Rebecca and Macy and just be a part of supporting the Boys and Girls Club,” Alexander said.

This is the 5th year for the Miss Christmas Spirit Pageants and they say they hope to have the event for a long time to come.

For more local news, click here.