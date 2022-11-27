Emily Springfield-Brown, DDS

Celebration of Life for Dr. Emily Springfield-Brown, 50 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Saint Paul Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 282 Middleton Street, Jackson, Tennessee.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until time of Service at the Church on Wednesday.

Dr. Brown departed this life peacefully on November 23, 2022.

Open Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be at Parkway Memorial Gardens.

The service will be live streaming on Bledsoe Funeral Home Face Book Page starting at 11:00 a.m.

For more information, please contact Bledsoe Funeral Home at 731-427-1521.

Although the Executive Order of the Mayor requiring Face Coverings or Masks has expired, Bledsoe Funeral Home will still ENFORCE WEARING FACE COVERINGS or MASKS to ATTEND Visitations, Memorials, Funerals and while inside premises.

We appreciate your cooperation as we try to accommodate our families and to keep you safe as well.