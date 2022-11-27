JPD offers women’s self defense class

JACKSON, Tenn. – The City of Jackson is helping local women learn to defend themselves.

According to information from the City of Jackson Police Department, the second Women’s Self Defense Class will take place on Saturday, December 3, at 10:00 a.m. at T.R. White Sportsplex in Jackson.

The classes are free and open to women ages 18+.

Registration for the final class is available online at the City of Jackson website. The link to register can be found here. (Scroll down to find the entry information)

The first Women’s Self Defense Class was a great success and was held on November 19.

The class was held at the Westwood Community Center and had 40 participants.

For more information, contact the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400.

