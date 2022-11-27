Local farm offers Country Christmas event

JACKSON, Tenn. —One local farm celebrates the holidays.

Donnell Century Farm is bringing in the holiday season.

Donnell Farm had photo opportunities with Santa, as well as, a sweet shop and gifts you could purchase.







And along with pictures you could also tell Santa what’s on your Christmas list!

There was also a small market where you could purchase items such as jelly, local honey, molasses, and more.

“This is our Country Christmas and this is our second year. We would love for everyone to come out and have photos with Santa, get hot chocolate, fresh fudge, kettle corn, and all the goodies. There’s lots of other photo ops,” said Andrew Donnell, owner Donnell Century Farm.

Donnell Farm is celebrating its second year doing the Christmas events, and they plan to make it bigger and better every year.

For more information on events at Donnell Century Farm, visit the Facebook www.facebook.com/DonnellCenturyFarm.