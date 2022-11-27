New library brings reading opportunities to Jackson youth

JACKSON, Tenn. —A local organization has a special book event.

The Jackson, TN Chapter of Jack and Jill of America had a library dedication and book giveaway Sunday. This library is designed to serve the Allenton Heights community.



The library books focus on children’s books and around 10 to 20 books were given away at the event.

With this, more kids in the Madison county area will have more opportunities for literature.

The event had a great turnout with many people in attendance to show their support.

“It’s a wonderful feeling. It’s a feeling of fulfillment to know that the youth in Jackson-Madison County will have another opportunity to literature,” said Kimberly Hicks, Chapter President.

The event is part of the little free library non-profit organization.