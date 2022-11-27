Shooting incident at North Jackson Walmart

JACKSON, Tenn. —We received multiple tips about a large police presence at the North Jackson Walmart.



Tipsters informed us about an incident at the Walmart in North Jackson.

When our crews arrived on the scene there were police officers at each entrance of the North Walmart.

We spoke to a Jackson Police Department Lieutenant on the scene who confirmed there was a shooting at the store.

According to a social media post, Jackson Police Department were called onto the scene where two employees got into an altercation.

In the post, officers say there was a shooting that involved two Walmart employees.

The victim was transported by emergency medical services with what appeared to be non-life threatening gunshot injury.

JPD is actively looking for the suspect involved in this shooting incident.

“At Walmart, working a shooting. This is an isolated incident that’s still under investigation. I don’t want the public to be alarmed and think that this was something big. This is really an isolated incident, we’re currently looking for a suspect,” said Lieutenant Rochell Staten, Patrol Division, Jackson Police Department.

Stay with WBBJ-7 Eye Witness News on air and online as more details develop. No customers were involved or harmed during the incident.

JPD is actively looking for a suspect, if anyone has information concerning the incident, please contact the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400.