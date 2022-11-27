Suspects lead officers on lengthy pursuit in Chester Co.

HENDERSON, Tenn. — We begin tonight with Chester county officers apprehending suspects after a more than 4 hour pursuit.

Saturday afternoon, we received a message from a tipster about a possible police chase in Henderson.





During the day on Saturday, police got a call about a possible stolen vehicle coming into Chester county. The vehicle was pursued by Decatur county officers, but the vehicle was lost.

“At 1:30 p.m. today, our officers received a call of a stolen vehicle coming into State Route 100 towards Chester county from the Decatur county region. I think Decatur county had been in

pursuit of the vehicle early in the day, maybe a couple of times and had lost contact with it,” said Tim Crowe, Assistant Chief of Police for Chester county.

A Chester county fireman saw the stolen vehicle as it entered into Chester county and called it in.

“While it was headed on 100 into Chester county, a Chester county fireman actually seen the vehicle. He had heard the call go out and called it in. It was his actions that lead to our officers and deputies being able to make contact with the vehicle,” Crowe said.

This was followed by Chester County Police chasing the vehicle, where it crashed, followed by two people exiting the vehicle. The chase then ended up on foot.

“A brief pursuit ensued. The vehicle lost control and ran off the road. Two individuals in the vehicle ran. One subject was taken into custody rather quickly, near the vehicle. The other subject ran into a wooded swamp area,” Crowe said.

The suspect lead police here in a wooded area where he was apprehended. The suspect was only wearing a hoodie, shorts, and was completely barefoot.

“We took about a four hour search to locate the subject. We did locate him and take him into custody without incident,” Crowe said.

Stay with us on air and online as we receive more details.

For more local news, click here.