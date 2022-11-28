Entrants sought for upcoming Christmas parade in Paris

PARIS, Tenn. — An upcoming Christmas parade is looking for creative entrants.



Holly Jolly Christmas Parade map

Previous Holly Jolly Christmas Parade. Photo Courtesy of the Paris-Henry County Chamber of Commerce.

According to a news release, the annual Holly Jolly Electric Christmas Parade is coming on Saturday, December 10.

The release says that, typically, the parade sees creative floats ranging from golf carts and ATVs, to marching and commercial vehicles. This year, they say they are encouraging small entrees.

“A real benefit of this parade is that it is a night event, which means that, for the most part, the eventgoers only see the lights. There’s no need to fuss with details that are involved in a daytime parade,” said committee member, Missy Hamilton. “It’s one of the most popular events of the Christmas season.”

“It’s a creative way to stretch their marketing dollars,” said Kathy Ray, committee member.

They say that commercial vehicles may enter commercial vehicles that are decorated and lighted.

The parade will be at 5 p.m., beginning at First United Methodist Church on the corner of East Blythe and South Poplar Streets.

The release says that it will make its way north towards First Baptist Church, turn right on Ruff, then return on Brewer Street.

You can check out their guidelines and entry form here.

