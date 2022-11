Jackson Area Community Bands holds fall concert

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Area Community Bands presented their fall concert Monday night.

Community Band Concert (1)

Community Band Concert (2)

The concert was held at Union University’s GM Savage Memorial Chapel.

The concert began with the symphonic winds entitled “Rituals, Recollections, and Remembrances.”

It was conducted by Tony Burriss. The Swing Orchestra performed after, with jazz music conducted by David Kyles.

The concert was free and open to the public.

Find more local news here.