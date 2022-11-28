Those in Families First program to get extra help for holidays

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee families in are getting extra help for the holidays.

According to a news release, the Tennessee Department of Human Services is sending out a one-time payment of $500 to families in the Families First program.

The department reports that this will help nearly 24,000 children in the state.

The release says that the family has to have been in the program as of December 1, which is also when the payments will begin to be available on Electronic Benefit Transfer cards.

“We serve some of the most economically vulnerable families and children through the Families First program and recognize the challenges they’re facing,” said TDHS Commissioner Clarence H. Carter. “Keeping up with the demands of the holiday season can introduce additional hurdles in caring for children, such as accommodating school breaks, providing extra meals, and so much more. This one-time boost in financial assistance is intended to help Families First participants overcome these temporary hurdles, positioning them to start the year off strong.”

The program is from the state’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, and helps families reach success through cash assistance, transportation, child care assistance, educational support, job training, and other support services, the release says.

You can find the fill news release from the Tennessee Department of Human Services here.

