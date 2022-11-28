Trenton welcomes the holidays with 2022 Christmas parade

TRENTON, Tenn. — A local town welcomed the holiday spirit with open arms with their annual Christmas parade!

Trenton welcomes the holidays with 2022 Christmas parade

Trenton welcomes the holidays with 2022 Christmas parade

Trenton welcomes the holidays with 2022 Christmas parade

The town of Trenton hosted their fourth annual Christmas parade, with vehicles and floats lining up on South College Street.

“We had parades years and years ago, and we just started it back four years ago. And we’re really excited to all creative things people enter this year,” said Lindsey Gilles, who is on the Trenton Downtown Committee.

The parade started at 6 p.m., and it went through the town’s court square.

“I love seeing all of the different floats for Christmas. There is just so much different variety of floats, and trucks, and everybody that is here than it is for a regular Strawberry Festival parade, which I enjoy every single one of them. But Christmas is just more of like Christmas cheer vibe,” said Jewel Bodkins, a Miss Madison County Volunteer.

“What you do see is a lot of creative talent in our community. So you’ll see a lot of smaller floats, a lot of decorated golf carts, ATVs, things like that. And then you’ll also see trailers that are pretty awesome floats for our town,” Gilles said.

Different businesses, organizations, groups and schools participated in the parade, with many throwing candy and waving at parade-goers.

And at the end, attendees got to see Santa Clause himself!

“Our biggest parade is the Trenton Teapot parade, so experiencing a parade as well is always so much fun because everybody just gets together. And especially with the band from Peabody, it’s so fun seeing them as well,” Bodkins said.

Organizers want to thank everyone who participated in the parade and everyone who came out.

You can find more upcoming Christmas parades here.

Find more news out of Gibson County here.