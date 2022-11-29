Bethel to host scholarship competition in February

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — Future Bethel University students are getting the chance to compete for a scholarship.

According to a news release, Bethel will be hosting the 2023 Hendrix Scholarship competition in February of 2023.

The competition will have students show their skills through an essay, academic exam, and an interview, with the winner receiving a scholarship covering full tuition with room and board. The runner-up will get a full tuition scholarship.

Students looking to join in must be high school seniors with at least a 3.25 GPA and a 23/1130 or above ACT/SAT score.

“Each year, this scholarship competition brings the best-of-the-best high school seniors together,” said Dr. Walter Butler, president of Bethel University. “This competition is intense and the winner can know that this will help them achieve their long term goals.”

Bethel says that each student must keep up a 3.6 GPA to be eligible for scholarship renewal.

The deadline to apply is February 16, with the competition starting February 24 and ending the next day.

You can apply online and contact the Office of Admissions at admissions@bethelu.edu or call (731) 352-4000 for more information.

