Christmas-themed banquet held for university donors

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local university is hosted its annual scholarship banquet.

24th annual Union University Scholarship Banquet

Guests filled downtown Jackson to show their appreciation and support for education. Union University welcomed donors to the Carl Perkins Civic Center for a night full of fun and appreciation.

“Tonight is our 24th annual Union University Scholarship Banquet. The scholarship banquet has become one of the premier events in West Tennessee. Each year it’s a great opportunity for us to celebrate the generosity of donors who make a Christ-centered education at Union University possible for so many students,” said Tim Ellsworth, the Associate Vice President for University Communications for Union University.

The banquet started off with music from Union’s very own voices of proclamation, then continued with a live interview with two of the three banquet guests Danny Gokey and Natalie Grant.

“The banquet is a little different this year. We’ve never done a Christmas concert before, and so we changed things up a little bit this year and we thought this would be a great opportunity for us to kick off the Christmas season with a Christmas celebration for people to come and enjoy tonight,” Ellsworth said.

Guests got to enjoy different holiday music selections and also mingle with others. And without the help of donors, many students wouldn’t be in the position they’re in today.

“A Union education would not be possible if it weren’t for the generosity of donors who provide scholarships for our students. So many students over the years have benefitted from scholarships who otherwise wouldn’t be able to come to Union,” Ellsworth said.

The school is also celebrating their bicentennial year. And after 200 years of establishment, they plan to continue celebrating and supporting their students.

“Union has been such a key part of the community for so long. We wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for the support that we have from the Jackson and West Tennessee community. So many people here have given in so many ways, and we are grateful for what they’ve done for us,” Ellsworth said.

