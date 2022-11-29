Henderson County woman marks 102 years of life

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A resident of Henderson County turned 102 years young on Tuesday.

Louise Smith had her 102nd birthday! She grew up in Scotts Hill and was one of eight siblings in her house. She was born in 1920.

In attendance of the birthday party was also Henderson County Mayor Robbie McCready. The mayor presented Smith with a proclamation of appreciation for her birthday.

“When I got out of school, high school, I went to school to be a beauty operator. I worked there 30 years and I got allergic to everything. So I quit and went back to, I went to school and made a nurse and worked there 30 years,” Smith said.

Overall, Smith said she was very proud to turn 102 and was happy with how her birthday party went.

