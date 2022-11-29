Kirkland Cancer Center receives donations

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Kirkland Cancer Center received a donation this week.

According to a news release, the $6,100 check came from Allen Samuels’ Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Jeep and Hyundai.

The check was presented to the cancer center Melissa Elmore in their very own garden on Monday.

The release says the money was raised by Allen Samuels by pledging $100 dollars each time a vehicle was sold during October, which was Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“We are so thankful for the support of Allen Samuels. The money raised by their group will be used to

serve the patients of Kirkland Cancer Center throughout this year,” said Gina Myracle, executive director

of Kirkland Cancer Center.

Allen Samuels hopes to make it an annual event, the release says.

Find more local news here.