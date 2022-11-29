Local actor attends premiere of new movie in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A special premiere took place Tuesday night to watch one local go from student to actor.

The Princess Theatre in Lexington held the red carpet premiere for “It’s Christmas Again,” featuring Jordan Williams.

Williams is a freshman at Lexington High School, who has been acting since 2018.

In the movie, Williams plays a shepherd named Noah.

Those in attendance for the premiere were given the chance to meet Williams, take pictures with him, and get his autograph. Willams shared how he feels about the recognition.

“I am feeling beyond happy. I can’t wait for everyone to see this movie. And it’s just really great,” Williams said.

If you missed the premiere, don’t worry. You’ll have another chance to see it!

The Princess Theatre will have a weekend of showings later this month.

