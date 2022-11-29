New healthcare center available to Dot Foods employees

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A new healthcare service is available to Dot Foods employees in Dyersburg.

According to a news release, the Dot Foods Family Health Center began seeing patients over the last few weeks, offering their employees “access to high-quality, low-cost healthcare.”

“Taking care of our employees and their loved ones is among the most important work we do,” explained Matt Holt, Dot’s vice president of human resources. “We’re a family business. And from day one, our co-founders Robert and Dorothy Tracy wanted to treat their employees like family. Our best-in-class benefits package is one of the ways we do that. We added our first on-site/near-site healthcare facility in 2013 at our Georgia distribution center, and we’re so happy to be opening our seventh clinic here at our Dyersburg location.”

The release says the center will serve employees, their spouses, and dependent children.

“There’s not much that’s more important than your health and well-being.” Holt said. “Dot’s goal with these family health center facilities is to support our employees and their loved ones on their health journey by removing some of the barriers that can make it hard to get the care you need. We’re providing access to high-quality, personalized, affordable healthcare services. Many standard services are free when employees visit the Family Health Center, and if there is a cost, it’s usually very low. Employees are able to use money from their health savings account or payroll deduction to cover the bill.”

The center opened up at 2045 St. John Avenue. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

