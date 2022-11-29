Storm Threat Continues Tonight Across West Tennessee

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update for November 29th:

So far things have cooperated across West Tennessee but we are starting to see some storms trying to pop up. The greatest threat for rotating storms will be between 5-9PM and then we will see a gusty wind threat tonight between 9PM-1AM as the cold front will move through. We will be tracking the storms all night in the 7 Storm Team Weather Center and have updates online, on TV and over local radio.

Storm Threats For Tonight!

TONIGHT:

Storm chances will continue tonight across West Tennessee with the greatest chance for a possible tornado being this evening between 5PM-9PM. After 9PM we will look for the cold front to pass through and that could bring a gusty wind threat with some of the storms as it passes by.

We should be dry by 2AM across the Mid South and temperatures will plummet quickly behind the front. Skies will remain cloudy until after the front passes and skies will clear into the morning on Wednesday. It will be chilly tonight with temperatures falling to the mid 30s by sunrise. The winds will be pesky all evening and night long and come out of the northwest overnight between 10-20 MPH making it feel even colder.

WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday is going to be a chilly day behind the front with highs only reaching the mid to upper 40s. Skies will be sunny for the most part but we could see a little lingering cloud cover. It will be breezy at times with the winds out of the northwest making for a cold day. Wednesday night lows will fall down below freezing again into the mid to upper 20s overnight.

THURSDAY:

Temperatures will remain chilly on Thursday with highs only climbing up to around 50°. There will be more clouds moving in towards the back half of the day so expect a mix of sun and clouds. The winds will shift to the east keeping the cooler air mass lingering over the region. Thursday night lows will stay above freezing and drop down to the mid 30s. We are not expecting any rain on Thursday.

FRIDAY:

Showers chances will return late Friday and a few weak storms cannot be ruled out late in the evening into Saturday morning as the next system will move through. Highs on Friday will warm back up to the mid to upper 50s as southerly winds will return ushering in some gulf moisture and warmer weather. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Friday and Friday night will be warm with lows only dropping down to around 50°.

THE WEEKEND:

Plenty of clouds and rain showers will be sticking around during the weekend as a system will be drifting though slowly. Highs will reach the low to mid 60s on Saturday and will cool down a bit on Sunday. Sunday highs will make it up to the mid 50s with more rain chances. Saturday night lows will fall down to around 40° behind the system. The cool down will be short lived as southeast winds will return Sunday afternoon and that will keep Monday morning temperatures up around 50° again.

NEXT WEEK:

Clouds and rain chances will continue into next week with some storm chances possible next Tuesday as the next front will move through sometime during the day. We will be back up to around 70° for both Monday and Tuesday. The winds will come out of the southwest on Monday but turn to the northwest on Tuesday after the front passes by.

FINAL THOUGHT:

All of West Tennessee saw our first frost and freeze in October and the latest cold spell brought record cold to the region including the coldest weather on record before November 24th to Jackson; when we fell to 14° Monday morning November 21st. There does appear to be some warmer weather on tap though as we finish the month and head into December. On top of the colder weather, we sometimes see storms develop in November and we could see more storms again later in the month. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13