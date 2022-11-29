Tennessee first lady launches 12 Days of Giving

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee’s first lady Maria Lee has kicked off a campaign of giving, and hopes you’ll join her.

On Tuesday, Lee began the 12 Days of Giving social media campaign, highlighting many of the nonprofits found around the state.

Each day of the next 12 weekdays will feature a unique nonprofit.

“Tennesseans are known for their generosity, and Bill and I are especially inspired by how they serve others throughout the holiday season,” Lee said. “It’s our hope that those looking to give back this Christmas find new ways to serve their neighbors while connecting with organizations in need of their support.”

Those to be highlighted includes:

Tennesseans are asked to join in supporting the nonprofits.

For more information on how to participate in the 12 Days of Giving, click here.

The 12 Days of Giving began on National Giving Day. You can read more about local nonprofits here.

You can find more news from across the state here.