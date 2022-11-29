Youth votes for favorite tree in Hardeman County

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — Young local residents are putting in their vote for the holidays.

The Carl Perkins Center began their Festival of Trees on Tuesday, with local students visiting the Bolivar Municipal Center to vote on their favorite tree.

Businesses in the area of Bolivar and Hardeman County provided some of the tree entries, giving a creative twist on tree decorating.

The public is also invited to come out and vote for a fee that will benefit the Carl Perkins Center of Hardeman County.

“A lot of people don’t understand that there’s children in our county that that don’t have the support system that they need. So we can we have forensic interviewers, we have people that just, we all come together as a group to help these kids that have been abused as a child,” said Jennifer Burkeen, a Carl Perkins Center of Hardeman County Board Member.

Various events will continue through Saturday, including a showing of the Grinch, lunch, and the announcement of the winning tree.

