Advocate against polio speaks in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Rotary Club held a meeting on Wednesday.

Their guest speaker was Kim Kim. He is an advocate for the End Polio Now campaign and a fellow Rotarian for his club in Hendersonville, Tennessee.

He spoke on Wednesday to spread awareness of the disease to the Rotarians. He also encouraged the members to donate if they could.

He stated in 2022, there were 30 cases. One being in New York City, which ended in a young male paralyzed.

Kim’s cousin suffered from polio, and he believes the fight to end polio is not over until the entire world is free of the disease.

“Until the last child completely immunized, we are not safe at all. Yeah, numbers show we only got 30 cases this year. Until we completely get rid of polio, you are not safe at all,” Kim said.

Kim encourages every parent to vaccinate their child against polio so this awful disease does not return.

