City shares plans to buy ‘Jackson Plaza’

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has made a big announcement.

Wednesday, over Facebook, Jackson Mayor Scott Conger announced that the city plans to buy the Jackson Plaza shopping center.

The center in the past housed Service Merchandise, which closed in the year 2002, along Old Hickory Boulevard.

“For nearly a century, the Rosenblum family has been a vital partner with the City of Jackson. This partnership included the original Jackson Plaza in 1967. Bill Rosenblum was a civic leader that loved Jackson. He was president of the Community Chest, the forerunner of United Way, he was the volunteer Juvenile Court administrator, and the list goes on,” Conger said.

The news release shared over Facebook says that the budget committee will be meeting on December 8 to discuss the budget amendment. It will then go to the Jackson City Council for two readings, the release says.

“I am very appreciative to Bradley Snyder, the grandson of Bill and Ann Rosenblum, for his dedication to this project, and to moving Jackson forward by working with us to expedite this process three and a half years early. Bill Rosenblum worked with my grandad, Judge Walter Baker Harris, and many others to grow Jackson many years ago, and the Rosenblum family legacy continues today.” Conger said.

The city says that in the meantime, they will be working on a master plan contract to see about building a convention center and arena.

Conger’s Facebook post says that they have been working on getting this project started for the last 10 months.

