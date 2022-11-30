Lexington man found guilty in attempted murder of his wife

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A Lexington man has been found guilty in the attempted murder of his wife.

According to District Attorney General Jody Pickens of the 26th Judicial District, 28-year-old Johnny Wayne Bass, Jr., was convicted by a Henderson County jury on Tuesday.

Bass is charged with attempted first degree murder, felony reckless endangerment, and employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

The charges stem from a domestic dispute that took place on January 11, 2021, near the 100 block of Montgomery Courts in Lexington.

A news release states an investigation revealed that Bass shot the victim in the head, back and shoulder while she was in close proximity to an infant who also lived at the residence.

The woman was transported to Jackson-Madison County General Hospital, and according to General Pickens, she survived her injuries.

According to the Lexington Police Department, Bass was arrested upon returning to the scene shortly after officers arrived.

Bass is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Don Allen on January 20, 2023. A release states he is facing up to 33 years in the Tennessee Department of Correction.

General Pickens released the following statement regarding the incident, which reads:

“Unfortunately, domestic violence continues to be a significant problem in the 26th Judicial District. The Lexington Police Department did an outstanding job with the investigation which allowed Assistant District Attorney General Josh Dougan to put forth a case which resulted in the jury finding the defendant guilty of all charges. Additionally, two citizens who witnessed parts of the incident came forward and gave testimony which no doubt factored into the jury’s decision. Their courage stands as an example of how an involved citizenry can work with law enforcement and prosecutors to make our community a safer place to live. Any person that shoots another person multiple times and in doing so endangers the life of an infant, deserves a lengthy prison sentence. I am glad that the victim survived and I wish her a long and fulfilled life moving forward.”

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney General Josh Dougan of the domestic violence prosecution team and investigated by the Investigator Wendy Nichols, and Patrolmen Jeremy Cox, Zachary Siegler, and Josh Reed who were all members of the Lexington Police Department. Additional support was provided by Assistant Victim Witness Coordinator Heather Brown, West Tennessee Legal Services and Wo/Men’s Rape and Resource Assistance Program (WRAP).

