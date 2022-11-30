Mary Ann Hightower
Mary Ann Hightower, age 75, passed away at her home on Monday, November 28, 2022, in Collierville, TN. Funeral Services will be conducted on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Brownsville Funeral Home, with Mr. Timothy Rowland officiating. Burial to follow in the Stanton Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Monday, December 5, 2022, at the Brownsville Funeral Home from 12:00 Noon until the service hour at 1:00 P.M.
Mrs. Hightower was born in Memphis, TN on July 3, 1947, to the late Terrell Kyle and Emma Francis Henley Kyle. She was a member of the Germantown Baptist Church and worked as an office manager for the East Memphis Orthopedic Group for many years. She was also preceded in death by her husband: Mr. Glen Morris Hightower.
She is survived by two sons: Ken Hightower (Melinda) of Hickory Withe, TN and Mark Hightower (Heather) of Collierville, TN; two brothers: Terrell Kyle, Jr. (Carolyn) of Germantown, TN, Larry Kyle (Paulette) of Atoka, TN; three sisters: Linda Rowland (Steve) of Collierville, TN, Nancy Thetford (Don) of Lakeland, TN, Betty Keith (Murry) of Collierville, TN; She leaves a legacy of four grandchildren: Ashley, Lauryn, Kristen and Kailey Hightower.