Mary Ann Hightower, age 75, passed away at her home on Monday, November 28, 2022, in Collierville, TN. Funeral Services will be conducted on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Brownsville Funeral Home, with Mr. Timothy Rowland officiating. Burial to follow in the Stanton Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Monday, December 5, 2022, at the Brownsville Funeral Home from 12:00 Noon until the service hour at 1:00 P.M.

Mrs. Hightower was born in Memphis, TN on July 3, 1947, to the late Terrell Kyle and Emma Francis Henley Kyle. She was a member of the Germantown Baptist Church and worked as an office manager for the East Memphis Orthopedic Group for many years. She was also preceded in death by her husband: Mr. Glen Morris Hightower.

She is survived by two sons: Ken Hightower (Melinda) of Hickory Withe, TN and Mark Hightower (Heather) of Collierville, TN; two brothers: Terrell Kyle, Jr. (Carolyn) of Germantown, TN, Larry Kyle (Paulette) of Atoka, TN; three sisters: Linda Rowland (Steve) of Collierville, TN, Nancy Thetford (Don) of Lakeland, TN, Betty Keith (Murry) of Collierville, TN; She leaves a legacy of four grandchildren: Ashley, Lauryn, Kristen and Kailey Hightower.