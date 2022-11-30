Pinson Mounds invites guests to make ornaments

PINSON, Tenn. — Pinson Mounds State Park is getting into the holiday spirit, and you’re invited!

The park will host a Christmas ornaments activity on Saturday, December 17, where you can join a ranger in making your very own Christmas ornaments.

The activity will cost $7 per ornament and all supplies will be provided. It will start at 2 p.m. at the group camp. Those who wish to attend are asked to register for the event.

If you would like to make your own Christmas ornaments, register here.

