Sea of Blue held for former Lexington assistant chief

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A local town held a Sea of Blue in honor of a former assistant chief.

The Sea of Blue began at the Henderson County Fairgrounds and ended in front of the Lexington Police Department.

It was in honor of Assistant Chief of Police Barry Roberts, who died over the weekend.

Roberts had served as sheriff of Henderson County and assistant chief of Lexington for many years.

In a Facebook post, the Lexington police department also said that they are taking donations for “Shop with a Cop,” which they say was close to Roberts’ heart.

The department says that donations can be taken straight to the station or mailed to them at 88 First Street in Lexington.

