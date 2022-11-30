The Range owner shares alternatives to firearms

JACKSON, Tenn. — In the wake of recent shootings, you may be thinking of ways to protect yourself while shopping this holiday season.

Experts shared the are ways you can protect yourself, other than carrying a gun.

Owner of The Range, Chip Holland said there are some good alternatives available to help you protect yourself, including pepper spray, stun guns, and tasers.

Even if you do own a firearm, Holland says there are some situations where you could need an alternative.

“Certain places you can’t carry because they’re posted, which means they have signs saying no guns allowed. They don’t allow firearms on their property, places that serve alcohol. If you’re going to be consuming alcohol, you can’t be armed with a firearm,” Holland said.

Other self-defense items include self-defense alarms and whistles, knives, batons, and tactical flashlights.

Also, the City of Jackson is sponsoring another free Women’s Self-Defense class.

It’s scheduled for this Saturday, December 3 at the TR White Sportsplex. To sign up, click here.

