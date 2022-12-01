2022 Christmas parade rolls down Milan’s Main Street

MILAN, Tenn. — The City of Milan started December off in the Christmas spirit on Thursday night.

They started the annual Christmas parade off with food trucks that were available under the Farmers Market pavilion.

After everyone got to eat great food from local businesses, they all joined together to light up the large Christmas tree in front of City Hall.

Next, the floats to made their way down South Main Street from BancorpSouth and finished at City Hall.

Mayor B.W. Beasley spoke about how excited he was before the parade kicked off.

“Well it’s a big night in Milan, Tennessee. Santa Claus is going to be here. So tonight we’ve got a big, big parade. The biggest we’ve ever had. We’ve got 70 floats in the parade,” Beasley said.

Beasley says even if you missed the Christmas parade to still come to Milan and enjoy the Christmas lights downtown.

Parades were also held in Union City and in Henderson on Thursday.

