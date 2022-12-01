Christmas on Main to light up Gibson County city

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — An annual event returned to a Gibson County city for a night to remember.

Both the city and Chamber of Commerce for Humboldt are hosting a Christmas Celebration on Main Street on Thursday evening for the public.

This is a free and family friendly event with stations set up, and businesses participating to have something for everyone to engage in.

“We do everything from popcorn for the kids, to hot chocolate. There’s a hot chocolate bar with lots of extras that you can add in. You can do reindeer food because reindeer have to have something to eat to get through the night, and to know how to fly. We also do letters to Santa,” said Amanda Love, the Executive Director of the Humboldt Chamber of Commerce.

The festivities will begin at 6 p.m. and end at 8 p.m., with no cost to attendees.

Christmas on Main will continue on Saturday at the local movie theater with Christmas showings starting at 9:30am.

