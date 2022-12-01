Clouds Increase Tonight, Rain Chance Friday, Next Front Saturday Morning

Thursday Evening Forecast Update

Thursday Evening Forecast Update for December 1st:

After dipping into the mid 20 last night, we should be warmer tonight due to the increasing clouds and southeast winds that will be returning. Showers chances return Friday afternoon but a few weak storms and rain is expected Friday night into Saturday morning. A few light showers are expected on Sunday as well. The heaviest rain and best chance for some storm activity in the forecast will be here early next week. We will have the latest forecast details coming up here.

MONTHLY & YEARLY RAIN TOTALS UPDATE:

Tuesday was the wettest day in Jackson since August 9th. We saw 1.34″ of rain at the airport. That was about half the rain we saw during the entire month of November.

September, October and November were drier than normal and that is leading to a drought concern across the region. But there is a lot of rain the forecast it appears as we start December.

TONIGHT:

There will be more clouds moving in towards the back half of the night. The winds will shift to the southeast ushering in a warmer air mass over the region. Thursday night lows will stay above freezing and drop down to the mid 30s instead of the mid 20s last night. We are not expecting any rain but a few sprinkles cannot be ruled out tonight as the next system gets a little closer.

FRIDAY:

Showers chances will return Friday afternoon and a few weak storms cannot be ruled out late night into Saturday morning as the next system will move through. Highs on Friday will warm back up to the mid to upper 50s as southerly winds will return ushering in some gulf moisture and warmer weather. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Friday and Friday night will be warm with lows only dropping down into the mid 50s. Showers are expected to continue Friday night before clearing out early Saturday morning.

THE WEEKEND:

Plenty of clouds and rain showers will be sticking around during the weekend as a system will be drifting though slowly. Highs will reach up to around 60° Saturday morning and will cool down Saturday afternoon and all day on Sunday behind the front. Sunday highs will make it up to the mid 40s. Cold light rain shower chances will stick around most of the day on Sunday. Saturday night lows will fall down to the low 30s behind the system. The cool down will be short lived as southeast winds will return Sunday night and that will keep Monday morning temperatures around 40° before warming back up nicely on Monday.

NEXT WEEK:

Clouds and rain chances will continue into next week with some storm chances possible next Tuesday as the next front will move through sometime during the day. We will be back up in the upper 50s on Monday and mid 60s on Tuesday. The winds will come out of the southeast on Monday but turn to the northwest late Tuesday evening after the front passes by. Showers are expected to linger into the day on Wednesday as well but it will be cooler with highs only reaching up to around 50°. Cool and mostly dry weather appears to be on tap for next Thursday.

FINAL THOUGHT:

All of West Tennessee saw our first frost and freeze in October and the latest cold spell brought record cold to the region including the coldest weather on record before November 24th to Jackson; when we fell to 14° Monday morning November 21st. There does appear to be some warmer weather on tap though as we head into December but it also looks to be a rainy start to the month as well. On top of the colder weather, we sometimes see storms develop in December and we could see more storms again later in the month. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13