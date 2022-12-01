Health department to offer free flu shots on Dec. 8

JACKSON, Tenn. — The local health department is helping the community stay flu free this December.

The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department announced on Thursday that free flu vaccines will be available on Thursday, December 8.

The department says that no appointment or insurance is needed to get a shot that day.

All you have to do is head to their location on 804 North Parkway, park on the back side of the building and head in the administrative entrance, the news release says.

The department says that shots will be given from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., or while their supply lasts.

The release says that it is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for anyone over six-months-old to get a flu vaccine every six months. They report that it is even more important for infants, young children, pregnant women, adults over age 50, and those with chronic medical

conditions.

“The flu vaccine helps prevent hospitalization and death,” Epidemiologist Shanna Wilbanks said. “Getting vaccinated helps protect you and others against some of the most prevalent strains of influenza. It takes about two weeks for protection to develop after vaccination. Receiving your vaccine on the 8th will allow you to be better protected for the holidays.”

The health department says that minors will need to be with their parent or legal guardian, and that you can also get a COVID-19 vaccine at the same time.

If you need more information, just call the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department at (731) 423-3020.

