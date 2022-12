Mrs. Phyllis Lavonne Clark

Mrs. Phyllis Lavonne Clark, 66, died Monday, November 28, 2022, at her residence in Stanton.

With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 12:00 Noon at St. John Baptist Church in Stanton. Interment will be in St. John Baptist Church Cemetery in Stanton. There will be a visitation Saturday from 11:00 A. M. until time of service at St. John Baptist Church.

Rawls Funeral Home-Brownsville

(731) 772-1472