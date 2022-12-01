Tree lighting to be held in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — A local county is getting ready for Christmas with a tree lighting!

The Chester County Courthouse Christmas Tree lighting will be Thursday, December 1 at 5 p.m. This will be a free event for everyone.This will be a free event for everyone.

The annual holiday event will bring the community together, plus there will be face painting, inflatables, and singing.

“It feels good to know that we have worked on something that everybody in the county gets to come out to enjoy during the most wonderful time of the year,” said Baylie Pruett, the Education Coordinator at the Solid Waste Department.

The tree lighting was originally scheduled a few days before, but weather forced them to reschedule.

This will be the fifth annual tree lighting in Chester County.

