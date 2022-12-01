Tree of Warmth provides winter clothing to Jacksonians in need

JACKSON, Tenn. — With the winter months approaching, The Ned is making sure Jacksonians are staying warm. And that is with the Tree of Warmth.

“Something that we have been doing for several years now,” said The Ned’s Creative Services Manager Jordan Alexander. “We sort of put out a word to try and get donations of hats, gloves, and scarves to hang out on this tree.”

The tree was decorated with the winter essentials needed to keep warm, and anyone is welcome to grab what they need in passing.

“Walking by, if you see something on the tree and you are cold, or even if you just see something you like, just go ahead and grab it,” Alexander said. “That is kind of the point, is just to keep Jackson warm.”

Alexander says the tree is a great way to help those that may have to brave the cold weather without a warm place to stay.

“Not everyone has access to warm clothes, and you know, if you have to be out in the elements, you don’t have a place to go or access to gloves and things like that, it is good to just provide that,” said Alexander.

And he says they will continue to replenish the tree throughout the winter — but will need the community’s help to keep it supplied.

“We are accepting donations throughout the cold season for as long as that lasts. You can bring those and drop them off in the office area in The Ned up the steps of the old City Hall building. There will also be a box down in our lobby area downstairs by the theatre,” Alexander said.

Alexander says gloves and socks are usually the winter essentials that are in high demand, and donating those items would be greatly appreciated.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.