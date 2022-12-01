Ugly Christmas Sweater party, contest coming to downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s time to dust off that ugly sweater and prepare to shine!

Floral Cakes Bakery & Event Center is hosting an Ugly Sweater Christmas Party in downtown Jackson on Saturday, December 17.

The public is invited to come together for a fun holiday celebration featuring live music and great food.

The event will include an ugly Christmas sweater contest, in which your tacky attire may earn you an award.

Music will be provided by Jackson singer/songwriter Rita Nicole Perry, with Jackson’s Hunter Cross opening the show.

A food truck will also be available on-site.

The doors will open at 7 p.m., with festivities set to begin at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for general seating, with VIP tables available for $20.

